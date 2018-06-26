

CTV London





For the second time in less than a week, London police are investigating after a man was seen handing treats to kids at Aberdeen Public School.

Police were notified about the incident just before noon on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was handing freezies to children.

A similar incident took place to June 20, where a man was handing candy through the fence of the school.

Police say while providing food to kids is not a crime, staff and parents are concerned and authorities want to speak to him.

He is described as white, in his 50s, wearing multiple hats at one time (possibly a cowboy hat), cargo shorts, long grey socks with a backpack and a grocery bag.

He was last seen walking westbound from the school.

Contact police if you have any information.