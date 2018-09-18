

CTV London





A section of downtown London was closed off late Monday night after a man climbed up a construction crane.

The incident occurred on King Street in the late evening and lasted well into the night with the police tactical unit on scene along with firefighters and paramedics.

Police did not release much about the incident other than to say that they were dealing with a man in distress and requested that the public stay clear of the area.

Shortly after 1 a.m. police announced that the man was safe and the situation was over.

It is unclear if any charges are pending.