London police are warning the public to be discrete with cash while in public after a man was robbed of his casino winnings.

Police say on Aug. 25, a man won a large sum of money at a slot machine.

While at the casino, he met another man and went for a ride with him in his vehicle.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and took his cash. The victim was not injured.

Police executed a search warrant at a Platts Lane residence on Friday and charged a 39-year-old man with armed robbery.