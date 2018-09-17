Featured
Man robbed of casino winnings at gunpoint: police
CTV London
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 1:17PM EDT
London police are warning the public to be discrete with cash while in public after a man was robbed of his casino winnings.
Police say on Aug. 25, a man won a large sum of money at a slot machine.
While at the casino, he met another man and went for a ride with him in his vehicle.
The suspect pulled out a handgun and took his cash. The victim was not injured.
Police executed a search warrant at a Platts Lane residence on Friday and charged a 39-year-old man with armed robbery.