Man rescued from Owen Sound harbour in critical condition
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 7:19AM EDT
An Owen Sound man who was rescued from the waters of the harbour remains in critical condition.
Police say the man entered the water along the east harbour wall around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire responders were able to pull the man from the water and perform CPR.
He was taken to Grey Bruce Heath Services and remains in critical condition.
Police are asking any witnesses of the event to come forward.