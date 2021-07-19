LONDON, ONT. -- Firefighters were busy Monday afternoon after an explosion at one apartment complex and fire at another.

Emergency responders raced to an apartment complex on Kipps Lane after a report of an explosion inside one of the units.

Fire officials arrived on scene just after 4:30 p.m. to find one person in the lobby with severe burns to his legs, torso, arms and neck around to his ears.

Initial reports indicate the blast happened on the 11th floor.

The man was taken by ambulance to the burn unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria campus where he remains in critical condition.

Fire crews entering the unit reported a lot of smoke and high heat levels, but no fire inside.

There were no other injuries reported but the incident is considered suspicious. Investigators, including the Ontario Fire Marshal remain at the scene Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an hour earlier, fire crews were called to the apartments at 580 Dundas St.

Fire officials say units on the fourth floor of the complex experienced fire damage.

Smoke filled the floor and tenants needed assistance from fire crews to make their way outside.

London Fire Department Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says, "Crews anticipate that it started on the balcony area and migrated in through the apartment and the adjacent apartment as well so again -- definitely early in the investigation but crews believe it migrated inside the apartment building. Cause is unknown."

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and fire crews were also able to get a number of cats out of the affected unit.