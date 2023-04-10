Man recounts fight of his life ahead of World Parkinson’s Day

In 2019, Harry Schut was working at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont. when it became apparent that something was terribly wrong.

"We had for a year or so have been noticing me slowing down more and more. I could not keep up with my job at work, so I moved departments to a different job and it was just a much easier job, and it wound up that I could hardly do that job,” he explained.

After his diagnosis, Schut wound up going on disability, ending his career.

He still tries to keep up with his passion for photography, but that is a struggle with Parkinson’s disease, as the majority of symptoms aren't seen.

"Every person has it differently,” said Schut. “There's some people that never get the tremors and there's some people that that's their major symptom. With me, I do get them, but my main symptom is fatigue. I fatigue very quickly."

A year after he was diagnosed, Schut's mother also was diagnosed with a more aggressive form of Parkinson's.

"She was diagnosed with what's called ‘Parkinson's plus,’ and that plus was MSA, which is short for ‘multiple systems atrophy’ and essentially, for lack of a better description, it's just a much more aggressive version of Parkinson's,” said Schut.

Schut’s mother passed away in December, but despite the loss, he continues to look for the positives every day.

“I do my best to stay on the lighter side of things. I mean, there's so much that can get you down. You know, like one of the unseen symptoms is depression, and that is quite strong in the wintertime, especially because we just can't get [out]. It's not safe to be out there,” he said.

The Parkinson Society of Southwestern Ontario said this is a major factor in the quality of life for those who suffer with the disease.

“People living with Parkinson's disease, they're suffering through isolation, anxiety and depression and being able to do those daily tasks that you and I take for granted. And we really want people to know that what you see on the outside is a lot different than how somebody with PD [Parkinson’s disease] is feeling on the inside,” explained Shelley Rivard of the Parkinson’s Society of Southwestern Ontario.

The society is hosting a general meeting on Tuesday, where a researcher will share info on the work that is been going into finding a cure for the disease. The event begins at 5 p.m., and the public is welcome to attend.

World Parkinson’s Day is observed on April 11.