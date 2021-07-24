LONDON, ONT. -- London Police tell CTV News that a man is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious assault that is now being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

Officers were called to Thompson Road near Jacqueline Street shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday evening for an altercation involving multiple people.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered a man on fire.

Police managed to extinguish the fire and the man was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

"We have arrested one party in relation to the incident, and as such there is no threat to public safety at this time. We are continuing to investigate, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area for the time being," said Cst. Travis Buckle, London Police.

Major Crimes and Forensics remains on the scene.