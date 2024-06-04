LONDON
London

    • Man on electric scooter struck at Dundas and Colborne streets

    A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets in London, Ont. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets in London, Ont. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
    Share

    A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets.

    First responders were called to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

    The man appeared to have been on an electric scooter. A van was also involved.

    London police say there are unknown injuries at this time. The public is asked to avoid the area.

    ~ With files from CTV London's Reta Ismail.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News