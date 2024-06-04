Man on electric scooter struck at Dundas and Colborne streets
A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets.
First responders were called to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
The man appeared to have been on an electric scooter. A van was also involved.
London police say there are unknown injuries at this time. The public is asked to avoid the area.
~ With files from CTV London's Reta Ismail.
