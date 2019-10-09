Featured
Man missing since the weekend has been found
Joseph "Pierre" Pronovost. (Courtesy London Police)
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff, CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 6:19AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 9, 2019 12:02PM EDT
The London Police Service is thanking the public for help in finding a man who was missing.
Police say 56-year-old Joseph "Pierre" Pronovost had last been seen in the area of Emery Street West and Phyllis Street at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, walking with his dog.
Police had been concerned for his wellbeing.
They sent out a media release about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying Pronovost had been found and thanked the public.