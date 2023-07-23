Man known to frequent London area wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the public’s help locating a federal offender who is known to frequent the London area.
Police say 47-year-old Chad McDougall is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
He is serving a two-year sentence for possession for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with order, at large – carry concealed weapon, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Police say McDougall has multiple tattoos consisting of a skull on his abdomen, right upper arm is a diamond, and a “666,” on his chest is “savage” on his left arm is “lonewolf” and a feather on his right cheek.
Police say he is known to frequent the London, Oneida, and Chippewa of the Thames First Nations areas.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call 1-866-870-7673.
