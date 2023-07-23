Man known to frequent London area wanted on Canada-wide warrant

47-year-old Chad McDougall is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching his statutory release. (Source: OPP/Twitter) 47-year-old Chad McDougall is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching his statutory release. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver