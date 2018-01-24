

CTV London





A 55-year-old Norfolk County man is dead after a tree fell on him in a woodlot south of Aylmer.

OPP responded to the area off Pede Road south of Nova Scotia Line in Malahide Township shortly after 10 a.am. Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim and two other people were working for a tree cutting service hired by the land owner.

He was trying to cut down a tree when it prematurely fell and landed on him.

His identify won't be released until next of kin are notified.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to help.