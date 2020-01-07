LONDON, ONT -- A single vehicle crash in South Bruce has claimed the life of one man on an evening where South Bruce OPP reported receiving several calls for collisions and cars in ditches.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to a portion of a Bruce County Road 10 in Arran Township around 10:40 p.m. Monday to find the vehicle in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

It is unclear at this time what may have led to the collision.

Earlier in the evening South Bruce OPP reported receiving several calls regarding vehicles in ditches due to snow.

#SouthBruceOPP getting lots of calls for vehicles in the ditch and motor vehicle collisions. Help us help you, reduce your speed. #SeeSnowGoSlow ^km pic.twitter.com/ow6wZwFzNE — OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 6, 2020

Bruce County Road 10 was closed overnight between Concession 10 and Concession 12 while police investigated.

Police are withholding the driver’s name while next of kin is notified.

More information is accepted to be released as it becomes available.