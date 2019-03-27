

The Canadian Press





Provincial police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened late last night in Brant County, Ont.

Investigators say a vehicle veered off Burford-Delhi Town line Road just after 11:05 p.m.

They say the male driver, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police say the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other details were immediately released.