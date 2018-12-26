

CTV London





One man is dead following a house fire outside of Wingham.

Emergency crews were called to a home on on Josephine Street North just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials found a deceased man inside when they went inside the engulfed home.

Members from the Huron OPP Crime Unit along with officers from the Mount Forest OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit are currently investigating.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner will also assist with the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.