Man injured in Brant crash has died
The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Soursprings Rd. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV London
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 1:41PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 8, 2018 11:06AM EDT
OPP say an SUV driver who had critical injuries after a collision with a pickup truck near Six Nations has died.
Owen Crawford, 42, of Haldimand County, died in hospital after being transported from the crash on Saturday at 8:45 a.m.
It happened at Newport Road and Soursprings Road in Brant County.
The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.
The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) were deployed to the scene and continue the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.