

CTV London





OPP say an SUV driver who had critical injuries after a collision with a pickup truck near Six Nations has died.

Owen Crawford, 42, of Haldimand County, died in hospital after being transported from the crash on Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

It happened at Newport Road and Soursprings Road in Brant County.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) were deployed to the scene and continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.