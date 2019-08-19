Norfolk County OPP say a driver is lucky to be alive after his vehicle plummeted 20 feet down an embankment into the water below.

Emergency crews responded to Swimming Pool Road, just outside of Delhi, Ont. around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday for a single-vehicle crash.

Police say a vehicle went through a guardrail before landing in the water.

The driver, a 60-year-old man from Marathon, Ont. was able to free himself.

He was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A family dog that was also in the vehicle died as a result of the collision.

Charges have not yet been laid, but OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says driving while impaired by drug is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.