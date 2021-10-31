Man injured after vehicle crashes into tree

London, Ont. -

A man was injured In the northeast end of London, Ont. after he failed to navigate a curve on Bonaventure Drive.

Video captured on Dashcam by neighbour Seth Abbott shows the north-bound SUV going at a high rate of speed, launching onto a curb, then smashing into a tree.

The vehicle ripped the tree from the roots and dragged it 30 metres onto the next street, before hitting a parked car in a driveway on Simpson Crescent.

London Police, fire and EMS all responded to the crash which happened early Sunday morning.

Clean-up crews from the City of London, and a tow truck was on scene late morning, before reopening Bonaventure Dr. before noon.

Abbott tells CTV News the man had a broken leg.