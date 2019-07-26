

Owen Sound police say a man is in serious condition after he became pinned between two vehicles on 8th Street East Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 300 block of 8th Street around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a man being struck by a vehicle.

Police say a man was unloading parcels from the back of a parked vehicle when a westbound vehicle ran into it.

The 64-year-old Owen Sound man suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

It's unclear if the 86-year-old Owen Sound man driving the vehicle was injured.

A section of 8th Street East had to be closed for the police investigation.