LONDON, ONT -- A man was inside a dumpster when it was being unloaded into a garbage truck Monday; however he only suffered minor injuries.

According to police the man was found around 7:35 a.m. when the driver of the truck saw the man trying to climb out.

Police say it appears that the man was in a dumpster that had been loaded into the garbage truck.

Luckily the man only suffered minor injuries.

Police say there is no further investigation on their end.