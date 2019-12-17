Man in dumpster as it was being loaded into garbage truck: police
Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 9:04AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 17, 2019 9:35AM EST
LONDON, ONT -- A man was inside a dumpster when it was being unloaded into a garbage truck Monday; however he only suffered minor injuries.
According to police the man was found around 7:35 a.m. when the driver of the truck saw the man trying to climb out.
Police say it appears that the man was in a dumpster that had been loaded into the garbage truck.
Luckily the man only suffered minor injuries.
Police say there is no further investigation on their end.