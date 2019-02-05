Featured
Man hit with an arrow in city's north end
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 7:50AM EST
London police are searching for answers after a man was hit with an arrow early Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 1 a.m. police and EMS responded to an address on Arbour Glen Crescent after a 911 caller reported that a man had been hit by an arrow.
The man was taken to hospital with a life-threatening injury and expected to undergo surgery.
Police have not made any arrests but are in the process of determining exactly what happened.