London police are searching for answers after a man was hit with an arrow early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m. police and EMS responded to an address on Arbour Glen Crescent after a 911 caller reported that a man had been hit by an arrow.

The man was taken to hospital with a life-threatening injury and expected to undergo surgery.

Police have not made any arrests but are in the process of determining exactly what happened.