Hanover police used a heat-source device to find a suspect wanted in connection with a break-in at a commercial property early Saturday.

Police, including West Grey officers, were called to the property around 1 a.m about a break-in in progress at the Industrial Park in Hanover.

They say a suspect moved from one commercial unit into another within the same building before entering the attic.

The Hanover Fire Department assisted with the heat tracker which led police to the northwest corner of the attic.

Police say a suspect was hiding under loose insulation.

The suspect was arrested for break and enter and lowered down two levels with the use of ladders to the ground floor.

A 27-year-old Brockton man has been charged with: