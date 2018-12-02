

CTV London





Owen Sound police have laid multiple charges after a call came in that a 25-year-old man was being held against his will early Saturday.

Police say they rushed to a 3rd Avenue East apartment around 2 a.m. after the caller said the man was being held in an apartment.

Police located the man as he left the unit and determined he was unhurt.

They say the suspect had lured the man to the apartment through a third party and then demanded cash from him when he arrived. They say the suspect was brandishing a wooden bat as he demanded money and refused to let the victim leave.

Police were able to locate the suspect a short time later and arrested him.

They say he was already wanted for committing an assault on the same man the previous day.

A 31-year-old Owen Sound man has been charged with attempted robbery, forcible confinement, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with a pre-existing probation order. He was held for a bail hearing.