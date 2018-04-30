

CTV London





One man is dead after becoming trapped underneath a slab of granite at a south Kitchener business.

Emergency crews were called to a counter-top retailer on Manitou Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Monday for a report of an industrial accident.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a large piece of granite fell on top of a man as several slabs were being unloaded from a truck.

People working in the area told CTV News that they heard a scream as the granite fell.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but police say he is a 47-year-old man who was making a delivery at the business on behalf of a company based in London.