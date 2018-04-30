Featured
Man from London company killed after granite slab fell on him in Kitchener
CTV London
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 5:10PM EDT
One man is dead after becoming trapped underneath a slab of granite at a south Kitchener business.
Emergency crews were called to a counter-top retailer on Manitou Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Monday for a report of an industrial accident.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a large piece of granite fell on top of a man as several slabs were being unloaded from a truck.
People working in the area told CTV News that they heard a scream as the granite fell.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but police say he is a 47-year-old man who was making a delivery at the business on behalf of a company based in London.