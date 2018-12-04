

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





OPP in Elgin County say no foul play is suspected following the recovery of a man’s body from a vehicle in the water in Port Bruce.

The vehicle, a white minivan/SUV-type vehicle, was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday by a member of the Township of Malahide's Works crew who is also a volunteer firefighter.

Police and more than 20 firefighters, including the Malahide Technical Rescue Unit were on scene near the Port Bruce pier for the operation.

It took less than 30 minutes to recover the body of the deceased male, and crews brought the vehicle up from the water shortly after 11 a.m.

It's not known how long the vehicle was in the water, but at this time officials say no foul play is suspected in the man's death.

Several roads were closed for the investigation including:

Colin Street between Amasa Stand and Imperial Drive

Hale Street between Colin Street and Lindley Street

Imperial Road between Colin Strett and Lindley Street

OPP say the investigation is continuing.