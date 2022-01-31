Man found with 'significant injuries' on Springbank Drive

A section of Springbank Drive has been shut down by London police for an investigation.

Springbank, southeast of Horton Street, is closed between Orchard Street and Wharncliffe Avenue.

London police say they responded to a 911 call around 11:45 a.m. and found a male who had suffered significant injuries.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple cruisers and a fire truck could be seen in front of a home around the noon hour

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and there is no word on how long the closure might last.

- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell