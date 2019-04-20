Featured
Man found with severe head injuries, OPP charge woman
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:22AM EDT
A Saugeen First Nations woman is facing an assault charge after Bruce Peninsula OPP found a male with severe head injuries.
Police say late Thursday afternoon, they were called to an address on Cameron Drive, Saugeen First Nations.
The male was taken to hospital and a 36-year-old woman was arrested at a second address around 8:30 p.m.
She is charged with aggravated assault. She is scheduled to appear in a Walkerton court on Tuesday.
Police continue to investigate.