

CTV London





A Saugeen First Nations woman is facing an assault charge after Bruce Peninsula OPP found a male with severe head injuries.

Police say late Thursday afternoon, they were called to an address on Cameron Drive, Saugeen First Nations.

The male was taken to hospital and a 36-year-old woman was arrested at a second address around 8:30 p.m.

She is charged with aggravated assault. She is scheduled to appear in a Walkerton court on Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate.