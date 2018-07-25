

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A man found not criminally responsible for killing a Toronto police officer while driving a snowplow has received a conditional discharge.

The Ontario Review Board, which decides if and how not criminally responsible patients should be detained, ordered the conditional discharge for Richard Kachkar this month.

Kachkar was found not criminally responsible for killing Sgt. Ryan Russell with a stolen snow plow on Jan. 11, 2011.

The board said Kachkar had been living at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences.

The conditions of Kachkar's discharge include reporting to a mental health facility every two weeks, not driving a vehicle and abstaining from drugs and alcohol.

He has also been ordered not to posses any weapons.

People found not criminally responsible are subject to annual reviews where board members decide on privileges.