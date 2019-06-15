

Police in Owen Sound arrested a man they say was slumped over a steering wheel with four times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Police received the call about the man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle about 4 p.m. Friday.

They say the man was in his work vehicle in the lower east side of the city.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man and towed the vehicle from the scene and impounded it.

The man is charged with impaired and over 80.