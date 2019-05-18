

CTV London





OPP are investigating a house fire northeast of Clinton that claimed the life of a man Friday night.

Huron OPP say one of their members on patrol was alerted to the fire at a two-storey farmhouse near the community of Londesborough by witnesses around 10:30 p.m.

The North Huron Fire Department responded within minutes of the call.

The home was engulfed when firefighters arrived.

After searching the home, firefighters found a man deceased.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Huron OPP Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are all investigating.