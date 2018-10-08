Featured
Man fighting for his life after downtown assault
London Police
CTV London
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 11:35AM EDT
London police are investigating a serious assault that has left one man with life threatening injuries.
Police say on Sunday about 1:15 a.m. an argument started between two men in the area of Talbot Street and King Street.
They say the altercation turned physical, resulting in a 26-year-old man from London sustaining life threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to Victoria Hospital and remains in critical condition.
Police have charged a 28-year-old man from London with aggravated assault.
Police are not releasing the names of the men at this time.