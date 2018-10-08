

CTV London





London police are investigating a serious assault that has left one man with life threatening injuries.

Police say on Sunday about 1:15 a.m. an argument started between two men in the area of Talbot Street and King Street.

They say the altercation turned physical, resulting in a 26-year-old man from London sustaining life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Victoria Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police have charged a 28-year-old man from London with aggravated assault.

Police are not releasing the names of the men at this time.