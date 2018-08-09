

Provincial police are trying to piece together why a man lost control of his vehicle near Seaforth resulting in a crash that left them in critical condition.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on North Line between Bridge Road and Hydro Line Road.

Early investigations show the 36-year-old man lost control of pickup truck while heading southbound on North Line.

The pickup rolled and the man was ejected from the vehicle, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Any person with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.