Grey-Bruce OPP have now charged a man in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman found without vital signs last Saturday.

Paramedics responded to a home on French Bay Road on August 10 shortly after 4 a.m. and transported the woman to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the woman is believed to have experienced an apparent opioid overdose and was given Naloxone before EMS arrived.

OPP have charged a 33-year-old man of Saugeen First Nation with trafficking an opioid and crystal meth, as well as failing to comply with a probation order.