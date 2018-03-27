

CTV London





A 21-year-old London man is is facing a slew of charges following a carjacking Monday afternoon.

Police say a 42-year-old woman was walking to her car in a parking garage on Dufferin near Richmond Street around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect threatened her with a piece of broken glass and stole her purse and car. The woman was not injured.

About 30 minutes later, police noticed the vehicle stopped in the middle of North Centre Road, near Fanshawe Park Road.

The suspect refused to get out of the car and the officer had to break the window to arrest the accused.

He is charged with:

• Armed robbery;

• Driving while ability impaired;

• Theft of motor vehicle; and

• Resist arrest

The accused will appear in court on Tuesday.