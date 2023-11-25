Man facing multiple charges following overnight police chase

In his attempt to evade police, a London man who officers tried to stop in connection to a recent theft, hit two vehicles and attempted to keep running despite police deploying a tire deflation device during an overnight chase Friday.

London police say shortly after midnight, officers in the area of Egerton and Florence streets saw a vehicle that was involved in a theft investigation the previous day.

Police flashed their emergency lights and tried to get the man to pull over. The driver then reversed into a nearby driveway, striking an unoccupied vehicle at the home, police say.

The driver then sped off from the area, driving directly toward fully marked police vehicles and over lawns and curbs nearby.

Officers did not pursue the suspect vehicle.

When spotted on a nearby street, police deployed a tire deflation device.

Police say the driver continued to flee, hitting a fully marked police cruiser in the area of Florence and Egerton streets. Officers surrounded the vehicle, and the man was arrested.

During a search warrant, officers found stolen property in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the 59-year-old man has been charged with: