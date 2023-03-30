Man facing 19 charges after breaking and entering into motel room

A transient man is facing nearly two dozen charges after breaking and entering into a motel room and illegally possessing a gun, Huron County OPP said.

According to a release, on March 24 at approximately 10 a.m., Huron County OPP received a report of a break and enter and mischief to a hotel located on Bayfield Road.

Officers learned that a man had been found sleeping in one of the motel rooms and had not paid for the room. Police then learned that the man had forced his way into the room through a window, causing damage.

The man had left the motel prior to police arrival, but motel staff had obtained photos and videos of the suspect, and then called police.

The suspect was known to police and was later observed in Goderich, Ont. and was arrested by police a short time after.

Police said that during the search of the suspect, weapons, break and enter tools, and stolen property were found. He was then transported to the Huron OPP detachment for processing.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Break and enter

Five (5) counts — possession of firearm while prohibited

Five (5) counts — possession of ammunition while prohibited

Possession of break and enter tools

Possession of stolen property

Six (6) counts — fail to comply with probation order

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Goderich on April 4 in relation to the charges.