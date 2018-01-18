Featured
Man facing 16 various charges arrested in Listowel
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 7:06AM EST
Police are crediting team work for the arrest of a man wanted in Perth County, Huron County, and Stratford.
The 22-year-old man is facing 16 charges including possession of weapons and fleeing from police. Officers say additional charges are pending.
On January 15 he was arrested at a residence in Listowel. He has been remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.
He was wanted by police for the following charges:
- Drive While Disqualified (x2)
- Flight from Police
- Fail to Comply with Probation (x3)
- Fail to Comply with Recognizance
- Resist Peace Officer (X2)
- Fail to Attend Court (x2)
- Theft of Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Possession of Weapons (X2)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Additional offences are being processed by Police.