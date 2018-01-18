Police are crediting team work for the arrest of a man wanted in Perth County, Huron County, and Stratford.

The 22-year-old man is facing 16 charges including possession of weapons and fleeing from police. Officers say additional charges are pending.

On January 15 he was arrested at a residence in Listowel. He has been remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

He was wanted by police for the following charges:

  • Drive While Disqualified (x2)
  • Flight from Police
  • Fail to Comply with Probation (x3)
  • Fail to Comply with Recognizance
  • Resist Peace Officer (X2)
  • Fail to Attend Court (x2)
  • Theft of Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Possession of Weapons (X2)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

Additional offences are being processed by Police.