

CTV London





Police are crediting team work for the arrest of a man wanted in Perth County, Huron County, and Stratford.

The 22-year-old man is facing 16 charges including possession of weapons and fleeing from police. Officers say additional charges are pending.

On January 15 he was arrested at a residence in Listowel. He has been remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

He was wanted by police for the following charges:

Drive While Disqualified (x2)

Flight from Police

Fail to Comply with Probation (x3)

Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Resist Peace Officer (X2)

Fail to Attend Court (x2)

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Weapons (X2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Additional offences are being processed by Police.