Man faces slew of charges going wrong way on 401, SIU investigating
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:27PM EDT
A 20-year-old Lambton County man is facing numerous charges after going the wrong way on the 401 near Dutton.
OPP say the incident happened Tuesday morning around 9 p.m.
He is charged with the following:
• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
• Driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood
• Driving while disqualified
• Refuse to provide breath sample at road side
• Possession of a schedule I substance
• Possession of a schedule II substance
• Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner
• Use plate not authorized for vehicle
• Fail to remain
• Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
The accused was injured while in custody.
The province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and is now looking into the matter.