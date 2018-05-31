

CTV London





A 20-year-old Lambton County man is facing numerous charges after going the wrong way on the 401 near Dutton.

OPP say the incident happened Tuesday morning around 9 p.m.

He is charged with the following:

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

• Driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood

• Driving while disqualified

• Refuse to provide breath sample at road side

• Possession of a schedule I substance

• Possession of a schedule II substance

• Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner

• Use plate not authorized for vehicle

• Fail to remain

• Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was injured while in custody.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and is now looking into the matter.