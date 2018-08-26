Featured
Man drowns on Lake Huron
OPP Police cars are seen near Grand Bend beach on August 25, 2018
CTV London
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 26, 2018 1:28PM EDT
A Mississauga man has drowned following an incident in Grand Bend Saturday evening.
Huron OPP have confirmed a man was pulled from the water, unconscious, just before 6pm.
Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
He has been identified as 29-year-old, Kane Rodricks.
The incident happened near the intersection of Oakwood and Lakeshore Drive.