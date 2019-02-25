Featured
Man dies in high rise fire
High Rise Fire at 595 Proudfoot Lane in London, Ontario. (Taylor Choma / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 6:22AM EST
An investigation is underway into a high rise fire that killed one man late Sunday night.
Fire crews were first called to the scene at 595 Proudfoot Lane for a fire in a unit on the seventh floor.
Smoke could be seen coming from the unit.
Police say one man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to assist in the investigation.