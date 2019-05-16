Featured
Man dies in collision near Stratford airport
Two vehicle crash on Perth Line 42 near Stratford Municipal Airport. (CTV London / Jeff Pickel)
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 8:42AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 9:22AM EDT
Provincial police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the municipal airport in Stratford that has left one man dead.
Police say the crash happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Perth Line 42 and Road 122 and involved an SUV and a minivan.
The driver of the minivan was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The female driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
A hydro pole was also damaged in the crash.
Police are expected to have the area closed for several hours while they conduct an investigation.