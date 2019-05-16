

Provincial police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the municipal airport in Stratford that has left one man dead.

Police say the crash happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Perth Line 42 and Road 122 and involved an SUV and a minivan.

The driver of the minivan was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The female driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

A hydro pole was also damaged in the crash.

Police are expected to have the area closed for several hours while they conduct an investigation.