Oxford County OPP say a man has died after his car collided with a transport truck in Blandford Blenheim Township.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at Oxford Road 29 and Oxford Road 22 on Sunday around 3:28 p.m.

Police say the transport truck which was hauling a B-train (two trailers), was travelling eastbound on Oxford Road 29, when it was struck by the car which was travelling southbound on Oxford Road 22.

The transport truck and trailers left the roadway and flipped over.

The intersection at the collision scene is controlled by stop signs for north and southbound traffic on Oxford Road 22.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the car was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital later Sunday evening.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The adult male driver of the transport truck was transported to area hospital with minor injuries.

Blandford Blenheim Township Fire Department, Oxford County Paramedics, and ORNGE Air assisted at the scene. The roadway was closed for several hours to allow the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Technical Collision Investigators to process the scene of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation by OPP.