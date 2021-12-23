Man dies after collision north of Simcoe, Ont.

A 65-year-old man has died following a collision in Norfolk County on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Windham Road 9 and Windham East Quarter Line Road around 5 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Police say two SUVs collided at the intersection.

One driver suffered minor injuries.

The other driver had to be extricated by firefighters and transported to hospital before being airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man, 65-year-old William Craig Darbishire of Norfolk County, was pronounced deceased on Wednesday.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.