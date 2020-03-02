LONDON, ONT -- A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle along Wharncliffe Road near Wonderland Road overnight.

Wharncliffe Road has reopened following an investigation into the collision.

Wharncliffe was closed between Bradley Avenue and Wonderland Road in both directions while police investigated the crash that occurred just before 2:30 a.m.

Update: Collision at Wharncliffe Rd and Wonderland Rd has been cleared. The intersection is now open @lpsmedia. #ldnont — LPS_Operations (@LPS_Operations) March 2, 2020

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Investigators could be seen earlier Monday morning going through the area.

A jeep was pulled over to the side of the road within the investigation area with its hazards on.

There has been no word on any possible charges.

The investigation has been assigned to the Traffic Management Unit. Anyone with any information is asked to call London police.