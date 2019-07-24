

London police are investigating after a man died following a reported assault.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday police and EMS were called to address on Hansuld street for a reported assault.

Once on scene a 33-year-old man in medical distress was located.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the deceased man.

More information will be released as it becomes available.