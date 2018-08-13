

CTV London





OPP are investigating a man's death during a large party this weekend in Bayham.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, OPP were called to a large gathering off of McQuiggan Line for a 24-year-old Kitchener man who had no vital signs.

Police say his death is being treated as non-suspicious and the body will undergo an autopsy.

Meanwhile, police charged the organizer of the event under the municipal noise bylaw Saturday morning.

Later that day, the land owner and the organizers were charged with make, cause or permit emission of sound by prohibited activity to annoy or disturb the peace of any individual.

Both will appear in a St. Thomas court at a later date.