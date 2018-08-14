Featured
Man dead, another is custody, after suspected hit and run in west-end Toronto
An OPP cruiser is seen in this 2009 file photo. (Dave Chidley/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:49AM EDT
TORONTO -- A 48-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody after a suspected hit-and-run in west-end Toronto late Monday.
Police were initially called to the scene (near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue) for reports of gunshots in the area.
But when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the middle of the street suffering very serious injuries that were consistent with being hit by a car.
Police say a suspect vehicle was found a short time later just a few blocks way and a 40-year-old man was taken into custody.
No names have been released and there was no immediate word on charges. (680News)