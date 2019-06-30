

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting at a nightclub in the city's downtown core early Sunday.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound just before 3 a.m. in a club on Peter Street, and he was rushed to hospital where he died.

Police have not named the man and say they have yet to identify any suspects.

Const. David Hopkinson says staff were cleaning up and closing the establishment when they found the man and contacted police.

He declined to say where the man was in the club, but said officers located a firearm nearby.

Hopkinson says investigators believe the shooting occurred inside the bar and gunshots might not have been heard amid the loud music and packed crowd.