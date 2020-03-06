LONDON, ONT -- A man was critically injured after his pickup truck crashed into a stopped school bus and another vehicle in Wallaceburg.

It was around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when Chatham-Kent police were alerted to the collision on Murray Street near Base Line.

According to police the man was driving a pickup truck on Base Line when he turned on Murray Street and crashed into the bus and another vehicle which were stopped in the opposite turning lane.

No children were on the bus at the time and no other injuries have been reported.

The 56-year-old man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and then transferred to Windsor.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Chatham-Kent police.