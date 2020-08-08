LONDON, ONT. -- Perth OPP say a man is facing an assault with a weapon charge after he threw a bottle in front of some youths and injured one.

Officers were called to a trail between Queen Street East and Elizabeth Street East in Listowel about 10:30 p.m. on July 27.

They say a man had confronted a group of young people who were walking on the path, and threw a glass bottle on the ground in front of them, causing a piece of glass to strike one of them. Police called it a serious incident.

The youth was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and the accused were not known to each other.

A 28-year-old north Perth man has been charged.