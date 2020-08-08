Advertisement
Man confronts group of youths, throws glass bottle in 'serious' incident: OPP
Published Saturday, August 8, 2020 12:12PM EDT
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Perth OPP say a man is facing an assault with a weapon charge after he threw a bottle in front of some youths and injured one.
Officers were called to a trail between Queen Street East and Elizabeth Street East in Listowel about 10:30 p.m. on July 27.
They say a man had confronted a group of young people who were walking on the path, and threw a glass bottle on the ground in front of them, causing a piece of glass to strike one of them. Police called it a serious incident.
The youth was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victim and the accused were not known to each other.
A 28-year-old north Perth man has been charged.