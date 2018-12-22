

CTV London





A 23-year-old man needed medical attention after a physical confrontation caused severe facial injuries, Owen Sound police say.

Police arrested a man in connection with this incident at a laundromat early Friday.

Police were called to Westside Laundromat in regards to two suspicious persons inside.

Police say they found a 20-year-old man in the company of a younger female

The male was bound by two recognizance orders not to be in the company of the female as well as being bound by a curfew.

One of the recognizance orders also had an abstain alcohol condition and the accused was observed to have been drinking, police say.

They say the accused then confessed to being in a physical confrontation with another male that occurred on the eastside of town at around 1:30 am.

A Bruce Peninsula man is charged with assault causing bodily harm and numerous breach of court orders.